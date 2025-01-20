Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 102.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $82.92 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. China Renaissance lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

