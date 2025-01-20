Barclays PLC Acquires 61,317 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

