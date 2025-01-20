Barclays PLC Buys 38,781 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSE:LAC opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.67. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

