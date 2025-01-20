Barclays PLC Buys 38,781 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:LAC opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.67. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
