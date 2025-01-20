Barclays PLC Buys 8,079 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132,662 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

