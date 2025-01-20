Barclays PLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

In other news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,577.50. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

