Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 10.0% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its position in Hagerty by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $754,980.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832,126 shares in the company, valued at $53,974,847.42. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 279,091 shares of company stock worth $3,030,297 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGTY stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

