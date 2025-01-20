Barclays PLC Purchases 34,273 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,841 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 774,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 89,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.