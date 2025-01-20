Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,463,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 410,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$19.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

