Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $5,987,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $78.07 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,923 shares of company stock worth $3,737,450 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

