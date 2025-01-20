Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,736,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 9.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.