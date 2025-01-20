Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 2,394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,382.7 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF opened at $9.01 on Monday. Brembo has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

