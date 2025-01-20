Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 2,394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,382.7 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF opened at $9.01 on Monday. Brembo has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.
Brembo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.