British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kize Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

BTI opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.