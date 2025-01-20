Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 2,123 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $597,234,000 after buying an additional 172,505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,815,000 after acquiring an additional 115,504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

