Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,414 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

