Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3,313.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,080,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

