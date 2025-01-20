Brooklyn Investment Group Has $103,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 347.7% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 54.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

NYSE:DOV opened at $195.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.12. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $144.63 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

