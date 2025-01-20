Brooklyn Investment Group Has $108,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

