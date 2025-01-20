Brooklyn Investment Group Has $120,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 967.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,442 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $95,637,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,185,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,593,000 after buying an additional 1,236,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,340,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

