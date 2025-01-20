Brooklyn Investment Group Has $123,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Shares of APO opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

