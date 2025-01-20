Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $18.32 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,832.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

