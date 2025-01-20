Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BG opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.