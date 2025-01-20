Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 353.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,201 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $3.67 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.