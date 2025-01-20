Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 572,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

NYSE CDLR opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the third quarter worth $248,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,603,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.