Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Lowered by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,872,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,759,000 after buying an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,423,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 291,885 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $35.65 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

