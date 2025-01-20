Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

