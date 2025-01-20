Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.