CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
