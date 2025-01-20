CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CardioComm Solutions
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.