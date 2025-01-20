CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
