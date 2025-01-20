Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 1,205 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $187.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $189.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

