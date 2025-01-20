Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $165,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

