Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,139 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

