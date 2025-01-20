Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $249,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $787,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

