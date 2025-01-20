Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $207,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,776.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,624.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

