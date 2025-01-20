Carnegie Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Argan by 78.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $1,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,491,050.55. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $177.64 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

