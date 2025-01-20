Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 350 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DexCom were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,282,000 after purchasing an additional 268,802 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $2,264,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

