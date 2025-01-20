Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 46.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 105,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Toast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $51,157.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,146,667.60. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,823,932. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.