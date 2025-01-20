Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

