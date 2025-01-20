Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 391 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diageo were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,429,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diageo by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $118.75 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

