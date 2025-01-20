Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $187.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

