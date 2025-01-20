Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

