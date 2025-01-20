Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $269.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $226.74 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

