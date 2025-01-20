Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 286.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZFS. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Citizens Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

