Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,745,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 574,516 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Comerica by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after acquiring an additional 161,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Comerica Stock Up 1.5 %

CMA opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

