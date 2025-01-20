Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was down 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 452,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 503,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
