Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 452,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 503,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Further Reading
