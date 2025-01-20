Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.51 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

