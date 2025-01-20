Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 21,435,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.
About Corcel
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
