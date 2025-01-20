Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 21,435,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Corcel Company Profile
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
