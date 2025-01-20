Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 21,435,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.