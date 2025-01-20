Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

